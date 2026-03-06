Digital Ads Now Drive Most Violations, Says ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor

A

I’ve been a brand and marketing strategist for most of my career, working with large FMCGs in the first decade of my career. Thereafter, I consulted several organizations across diverse sectors around their marketing and brand strategies. I had the opportunity to be a part of ASCI’s jury, the Consumer Complaints Council, and that built my familiarity with ASCI. In 2020, in the midst of Covid, I was offered the opportunity to lead the organization.

Since then, the journey has been extremely interesting and I have led the transformation of a strong legacy organization into an agile, future facing one. Several new work streams such as research, training, thought leadership, and advisory services have been added, making sure we stay up to date and provide the right guidance to the advertising ecosystem.