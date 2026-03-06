FMCG Growth Moderates in Dec Quarter as GST Transition Impacts Pricing and Consumption

"Rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption for the eighth consecutive quarter; however, the growth gap narrowed in October-December 2025. Rural regions recorded 2.9 per cent volume growth, moderating against a higher base, while urban markets grew 2.3 per cent, supported by recovery in Metro consumption and normalisation in e-commerce demand," it said Besides, the e-commerce channel, which includes hyper-local delivery platforms (quick-commerce), has also strengthened further in the December quarter of 2025. It now accounts for "6 per cent of urban India FMCG sales, 14 per cent across all metros and 18 per cent in the top 8 metros," the report said.