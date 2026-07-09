Why Taxonomies are the Missing Link in India’s Climate Finance Flow

Therefore, as climate finance continues to evolve, the focus must move beyond mobilisation to effective deployment. Strengthening institutional structures through taxonomies requiring clear, science-based definitions embedded in regulation, supported by consistent disclosure standards and credible verification mechanisms. Equally important is building institutional capacity across regulators, financial institutions, and industry to implement and adapt taxonomy frameworks effectively. In emerging economies like India, this alignment must extend beyond classification to include policy integration. Under Article 9 of the Paris Agreement, developed countries are mandated to provide financial resources to support mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing economies. However, the effectiveness of these flows depends on how they are translated into domestic financial systems. Evidence from targeted financial instruments, such as concessional lending, credit guarantees, and interest subvention mechanisms, shows that reducing upfront costs and perceived risks can significantly improve the uptake of energy efficiency investments, which typically offer strong returns but face payback barriers. Embedding such incentives within taxonomy frameworks can ensure that priority sectors are not just identified, but actively financed.