Why Taxonomies are the Missing Link in India’s Climate Finance Flow

Climate finance taxonomies improve transparency by defining what qualifies as a genuine green investment and reducing greenwashing risks.
India's proposed taxonomy can boost sustainable investments by attracting global capital and supporting green finance instruments while aligning with development goals.
The authors say effective climate finance depends on deployment, not just mobilisation, backed by clear rules, strong disclosures and robust governance.
Industrialised countries are increasingly raising concerns not only about the scale of climate finance flows to developing countries, but also about the credibility of existing institutions governing these flows, the transparency of reporting, and the integrity of financed investments. These concerns arise from persistent gaps in tracking climate finance commitments, fragmented and uneven reporting standards, and risks of greenwashing. As a result, governance structures of such funds flow signals are now at the core, translating to stricter conditionalities, robust accountability frameworks and often stronger MRV systems. In this context, the need for clear and standardised taxonomies becomes imperative and has gained significant policy attention.
Why taxonomies matter
Taxonomies, alongside disclosure frameworks and reporting standards, help translate sustainability goals into operational criteria that are used by financial institutions for lending, investment and reporting decisions. In doing so, they directly influence both the direction and quality of capital flows.
Globally, the adoption of taxonomies has accelerated over the past decade, with more than 60 national and regional taxonomies either developed or under implementation. Early evidence suggests that these systems are improving transparency and comparability in financial markets, particularly by enabling institutions to identify, label, and report green or transition-aligned investments more consistently. For instance, the European Commission’s EU Taxonomy is a comprehensive region-wide regulatory framework, embedding sustainability criteria within regulatory and disclosure frameworks and strengthening the link between definitions and financial reporting. In contrast, China’s taxonomy, led by the People's Bank of China, has been integrated with green credit policies, enabling
banks to align lending with nationally defined green sectors. The ASEAN taxonomy adopts a more flexible, principles-based approach, acting as a guiding framework that allows member states to tailor implementation to domestic contexts, though with varying degrees of progress across countries.
Together, these examples illustrate that while designs differ, from strict regulatory tools to flexible guiding frameworks, taxonomies are increasingly shaping how financial flows are classified, disclosed, and gradually aligned with sustainability objectives.
Why it holds key for India
For India, the development of climate finance taxonomy comes at a particularly critical juncture. As the country seeks to scale investments across sectors such as energy, transport, and MSMEs, the need for a clear and credible classification framework is becoming increasingly urgent. A well-designed taxonomy can strengthen the integrity of India’s sustainable finance market, attract international capital, and support the development of instruments such as green bonds and blended finance platforms. This requires recognising India’s unique developmental priorities, including energy access, industrial growth, and affordability, while aligning financial flows with climate objectives.
At present, financial innovation has focused on addressing investment barriers, particularly in markets where risks remain high and project pipelines are underdeveloped. While these efforts have expanded the pool of available capital, they have also exposed a deep structural gap, which is the absence of a clear and consistent framework to define what qualifies as “green.” Without such clarity, the scale-up of climate finance risks undermining its effectiveness. Capital may be directed towards low-impact or loosely defined activities, greenwashing concerns may weaken investor confidence, and fragmented standards may create inefficiencies in global markets. In this context, the central challenge is not merely the mobilisation of finance, but its allocation.
Therefore, as climate finance continues to evolve, the focus must move beyond mobilisation to effective deployment. Strengthening institutional structures through taxonomies requiring clear, science-based definitions embedded in regulation, supported by consistent disclosure standards and credible verification mechanisms. Equally important is building institutional capacity across regulators, financial institutions, and industry to implement and adapt taxonomy frameworks effectively. In emerging economies like India, this alignment must extend beyond classification to include policy integration. Under Article 9 of the Paris Agreement, developed countries are mandated to provide financial resources to support mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing economies. However, the effectiveness of these flows depends on how they are translated into domestic financial systems. Evidence from targeted financial instruments, such as concessional lending, credit guarantees, and interest subvention mechanisms, shows that reducing upfront costs and perceived risks can significantly improve the uptake of energy efficiency investments, which typically offer strong returns but face payback barriers. Embedding such incentives within taxonomy frameworks can ensure that priority sectors are not just identified, but actively financed.
In this sense, taxonomies act as governance tools that bring clarity, accountability, and direction to climate finance. Ultimately, success in the low-carbon transition will depend not only on how much capital is available, but on how effectively institutions can guide it towards credible and high-impact outcomes.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication.