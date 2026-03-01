Iran Crisis: Price Volatility, Macro Impact Seen on India, No Structural Oil Supply Risk Yet

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd, said, "The escalating conflict in the Middle East and reported attacks on several oil producers are likely to exacerbate volatility in crude oil prices." The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy choke point, with nearly 20 per cent of global petroleum liquids and 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments transiting through the route. As Iran and several Middle East energy producers straddle the Strait of Hormuz, any escalation in regional conflict could impede energy shipments through this corridor, he said.