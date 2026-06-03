Regional Power Trade Is Critical for India’s Energy Security: Alok Kumar

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One of the key challenges in expanding regional hydropower trade is pricing. A flat tariff structure is often not sufficiently attractive for the exporting country. Hydropower, particularly peaking power, has a higher value because it can be supplied when demand is at its highest. Therefore, tariff structures should reflect the time value of electricity and provide adequate incentives for project developers and exporting nations.

For this reason, more projects should be developed on commercial principles. Countries that benefit from importing peaking hydropower should be willing to share a portion of the gains generated from that flexibility. It is unrealistic to expect large-scale cross-border hydropower trade to expand if tariffs remain fixed at very low levels. Sustainable growth will require pricing mechanisms that fairly balance the interests of both buyers and sellers.

Political factors have also affected progress. In the case of Bangladesh, political sensitivities and attempts to link energy cooperation with broader bilateral issues have slowed the expansion of electricity trade. Sri Lanka presents a different challenge. Discussions on grid interconnection between India and Sri Lanka have been ongoing for more than two decades, but progress has been limited because key policy decisions are yet to be taken. Advancing such initiatives requires political maturity, long-term thinking and a willingness to look beyond short-term domestic considerations.

The private-sector model can certainly play a role. Commercial arrangements naturally involve negotiations over value and price. In any market, sellers seek fair returns while buyers seek affordable power, and the final outcome is usually a balance between the two. Market development cannot be driven solely by cost considerations; policymakers must also recognise the broader value that reliable and flexible power supplies bring to the system.

The biggest bottlenecks are often political rather than technical. Governments must be strong and forward-looking enough to manage domestic opposition and communicate the long-term benefits of regional energy integration. Every country has political groups that may resist such cooperation, but effective leadership requires building consensus around projects that serve the national interest.

Sri Lanka is a good example. The country has significant renewable energy potential, particularly in offshore wind. However, fully utilising those resources would be difficult without a larger interconnected grid. Linking with India could provide the scale and flexibility needed to integrate large volumes of renewable energy. Yet despite discussions spanning nearly three decades, progress has remained slow.

Similarly, India has already developed transmission infrastructure and corridors to support greater electricity trade with Bangladesh. However, domestic political considerations within partner countries have often delayed decision-making and slowed implementation. Ultimately, the pace of regional power integration will depend on the willingness of governments to take long-term strategic decisions and move beyond short-term political constraints.