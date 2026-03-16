India exported 3.15 lakh tonnes sugar during October-February in the current 2025-26 marketing year, with the UAE emerging as the top destination, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said on Monday.
Sugar exports remain under government control through quotas distributed proportionally among mills. The central government has approved total exports of 2 million tonnes for 2025-26 marketing year (October-September), including an additional 5,00,000 tonnes permitted recently.
White sugar accounted for 2,57,971 tonnes of total shipments, with refined sugar making up 53,664 tonnes, AISTA said in a statement.
The UAE received the largest volume at 79,683 tonnes, followed by Afghanistan 71,813 tonnes, Djibouti 45,801 tonnes and Tanzania with 21,330 tonnes.
"India will be able to do physical shipments of more than 8,00,000 tonnes, including to Asian and Gulf countries," AISTA Chairman Praful Vithalani said.
India's sugar output for the 2025-26 season has been revised down 4.4% to 28.3 million tonnes from an earlier first estimate of 29.6 million tonnes, AISTA said in its second estimate citing lower yields in key producing states due to adverse weather.