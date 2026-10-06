Centre Commits ₹10,000 Cr To SME Growth Fund To Plug Equity Gap For Small And Medium Firms

The government said the move reaffirms its commitment to empowering the country's entrepreneurs and fostering a new generation of competitive enterprises. It also tied the fund to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, saying it would strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem, deepen the domestic capital market for growth-stage companies and help build firms that can compete globally. The initiative, it said, will drive innovation-led industrialisation and generate quality employment across the country.