Bharti Airtel Promoter Entity ICIL Sells 3.43 Cr Shares for ₹7,189 Cr

After the share sale, Bharti Airtel's scrip fell 3% to ₹2,097.50 apiece on the NSE while it dipped by 2.81% to ₹2,100 per share on the BSE

Bharti Airtel Photo: Justdial
ICIL, a company belonging to telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal's family office, on Wednesday sold 3.43 crore equity shares, or 0.56% stake, in Bharti Airtel for about ₹7,190 crore ($806 million).

After the share sale, Bharti Airtel's scrip fell 3% to ₹2,097.50 apiece on the NSE while it dipped by 2.81% to ₹2,100 per share on the BSE.

The Indian Continent Investment Ltd (ICIL) is one of the promoter entities in city-based Bharti Airtel.

Under the transaction, the share sale comprises up to 34.3 million (3.43 crore) shares, representing 0.56% of the outstanding share capital by the selling shareholder.

The shares were offloaded at a floor price of ₹2,096.70 per share, a 3% discount to Bharti Airtel's closing price of ₹2,161.60 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by PTI.

The transaction is pegged at around $806 million, or about ₹7,189.19 crore.

Bharti Airtel Promoter Entity Sells Shares for ₹11,227 Cr

ICIL owned a 1.48% stake in Airtel at the end of the September quarter, stock exchange data showed. The promoter entities, including Bharti Telecom Ltd and Singtel's affiliate Pastel Ltd, hold a 50.27% stake in the telecom major.

After the stake sale, ICIL's holding in Bharti Airtel dropped to 0.92% from 1.48%.

Earlier this month, Singtel said it had sold about 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for ₹10,353 crore (SGD 1.5 billion), as it continues to proactively optimise its portfolio through asset recycling.

In August this year, ICIL divested nearly 1% stake in telecom carrier Bharti Airtel for ₹11,227 crore.

In February, Bharti Airtel announced that ICIL had sold Airtel shares worth about ₹8,485.11 crore through a market transaction.

