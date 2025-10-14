Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, "Investors are now awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting later in the day, hoping to gain insights on the US central bank's rate-cut path." Manav Modi of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "There are several data points such as Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, retail sales and others set to release later this week. However, if the US shutdown persists, these data, along with jobs data, will be postponed."