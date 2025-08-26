Between Care and Controversy: Vantara’s Journey to the Supreme Court

The team, led by Justice (retd) Jasti Chelameswar, to file report by Sept 12
Vantara, run by Anant Ambani, houses over 150,000 animals and world’s largest elephant hospital
Recent protests erupted over relocation of a temple elephant; Reliance cites court order
Reliance Industries-owned Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre located in Gujarat has come under scrutiny after the Supreme Court of India ordered an SIT (special investigation team) probe into it.
However, the court, while passing the order also noted that the allegations claiming animal procurement and mistreatment do not support the evidence.
The SIT is headed by a former Supreme Court judge justice (retd) Jasti Chelameswar. The team will also include other members: former high court justice Raghvendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and Additional Commissioner, Customs, Anish Gupta.
The team, which will investigate the claims raised against Mukesh Ambani’s wildlife rescue centre, has been directed to submit the report by September 12, according to a Reuters report.
What Is Vantara Project?
Vantara is a flagship project of the Reliance Foundation and the Ambani family in Gujarat. The project is located in the western Gujarat state and led by the billionaire’s youngest son, Anant Ambani. As per reports, it has rescued and treated over thousands of animals and has built the largest elephant hospital in the country.
It has also served as a backdrop for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities last year, where international celebrities were invited to dress in “jungle fever” attire during the celebration at the venue.
Located in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Vantara is home to more than 150,000 animals encompassing over 2,000 species. The centre also operated a sprawling 998-acre elephant welfare trust, which is described as the world’s largest facility for rehabilitated elephants.
Why Is Vantara Facing SIT Probe?
The apex court ordered the probe while hearing public interest petitions based on complaints by non-profit and wildlife groups. These complaints allege animal mistreatment and raise concerns on how the wildlife ended up at the rescue centre, Reuters reported.
The petitions also allege the government's wildlife regulatory agency, Central Zoo Authority, failed in its duties. However, in a written order, the court stated that there was no evidence to support the allegations.
But considering the contention made in the petition that authorities were unwilling to discharge their duties, the apex court noted the need to hold an independent investigation and ordered a probe by the SIT.
“We consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal,” the court order read, as quoted by the newswire.
Responding to the complaints, a Vantara spokesperson stated that it remains committed to “transparency and legal compliance”.
It also assured “full cooperation” with the investigation panel, while saying that its “mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals”. The panel will also check for compliance with India’s Wild Life Protection Act.
What’s Behind Vantara’s Recent Controversy?
Earlier this month, local communities in neighbouring Maharashtra staged protests against the relocation of a 36-year-old elephant that was unwell to Vantara. The protesters argued that the animal had been part of their spiritual life, including processions, for decades.
Reliance has acknowledged the “deep religious and cultural significance” of the elephant. The company said that it was following a court’s directive with the relocation.
It is pertinent to note that Anant Ambani showed the large kitchens at Vantara for elephants last year. Workers were preparing dishes like juice and sweets for the animals in that kitchen, and popcorns were served as a “treat”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited Vantara in March 2025. During his visit, he said that the wildlife centre “provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare”.