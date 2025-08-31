The Lure of Kutch: Ambani, Adani Pledge Billions for Clean Energy in Arid Heartland

"In Kutch, Gujarat, we are developing one of the world's largest single-site solar projects spanning 5,50,000 acres of arid land - three times the size of Singapore. At peak, we will deploy 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers every day. This will be among the fastest installations globally. This single site could meet nearly 10 per cent of India's electricity needs within the next decade," the junior Ambani said on August 29.