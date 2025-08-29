RIL AGM 2025: Solar Project, Giga Factory, and Biofuels and more –All About Reliance’s Green Push

"Our Exploration & Production business is a cornerstone of India's energy security. It contributes nearly 30% of the nation's natural gas output. As you know, natural gas is vital to India's clean and green energy transition. In FY-25, E&P delivered a record EBITDA of ₹21,188 crore ($2.5 billion). This was driven by higher output from both KG-D6 and CBM. KG-D6 production rose 4% to 28 MMSCMD of gas and 21,000 BOPD. We plan to add more new wells in the next fiscal. In the KG basin, we are advancing infrastructure-led exploration, with fresh drilling scheduled for 2026. CBM output increased by 30% to 0.8 MMSCMD. This was powered by India's first 40-well multilateral drilling campaign. A second campaign is already underway. We are embracing Deep Tech in every part of E&P. Our digital operations control centre, engineering twins, and process twins set new benchmarks in safety, reliability, and operational excellence," said Anant Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Industries.