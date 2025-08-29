RIL AGM 2025: Solar Project, Giga Factory, and Biofuels and more –All About Reliance’s Green Push

Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries took the stage for the first time at a shareholders meeting to talk about the company’s push in clean energy and sustainable fuels. At the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), he said that now the company’s exploration and production business contribute nearly 30% of India’s natural gas output, aligned with the country’s vision for green energy transition.
"Our Exploration & Production business is a cornerstone of India's energy security. It contributes nearly 30% of the nation's natural gas output. As you know, natural gas is vital to India's clean and green energy transition. In FY-25, E&P delivered a record EBITDA of ₹21,188 crore ($2.5 billion). This was driven by higher output from both KG-D6 and CBM. KG-D6 production rose 4% to 28 MMSCMD of gas and 21,000 BOPD. We plan to add more new wells in the next fiscal. In the KG basin, we are advancing infrastructure-led exploration, with fresh drilling scheduled for 2026. CBM output increased by 30% to 0.8 MMSCMD. This was powered by India's first 40-well multilateral drilling campaign. A second campaign is already underway. We are embracing Deep Tech in every part of E&P. Our digital operations control centre, engineering twins, and process twins set new benchmarks in safety, reliability, and operational excellence," said Anant Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Industries.
He further added that the Jio-bp, the JV with UK based energy giant, has expanded its EV infrastructure and introduced green fuels, including biofuels and hydrogen, supporting India’s electric mobility ecosystem.
"Over the past year, Jio-bp has strengthened its position as one of India's fastest-growing fuel and mobility players. We have introduced differentiated fuels with ACTIVE technology, delivering better mileage and engine performance. Our EV charging and swapping infrastructure has grown rapidly, making Jio-bp a trusted partner in India's pivot to electric mobility. We are working closely with fleet operators, last-mile delivery companies, and urban transport systems to offer integrated energy solutions. We will continue to expand our network, scale our EV infrastructure, and introduce new green fuels, including biofuels and hydrogen. Jio-bp will play a vital role in powering India's mobility needs, while driving the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future," he said.
Speaking about the progress made in achieving integrated conventional and new energy projects, he elaborated that work on the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex at Jamnagar is progressing rapidly, with smart giga-factories set to deliver round-the-clock renewable power and produce green ammonia, e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuel, positioning Reliance as the only fully integrated, self-sufficient New Energy company globally.
"At Jamnagar, work on the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex is progressing at record pace,” he stated.
Sharing a glimpse of the scale and scope of the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex at Jamnagar, he mentioned that work is progressing at record pace. The site has recorded around 5 million manhours of engineering, 44 million square feet of building area — four times the Tesla Gigafactory. It also houses 3.4 million cubic meters of concrete, 7 lakh tonnes of steel (equal to 100 Eiffel Towers), 1 lakh kilometres of cable (enough to reach the moon and back) and over 50,000 workers at peak, supported by extensive construction automation.
“Jamnagar will be the cradle of both the world's largest Conventional Energy complex and the world's largest New Energy complex. Jamnagar is the face of New Reliance and New India," he added.
"Our AI-driven, smart giga-factories are designed to be future-proof, keeping Reliance ahead in technology, ahead in cost-efficiency, and ahead in reliability. Products from the giga factories would be deployed for delivering round-the-clock renewable power and producing green chemicals, including green ammonia, e-methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel. With immense pride, I can say that Reliance will be the world's only fully integrated, self-sufficient company in New Energy," he asserted.
Expanding Renewable Energy Reach
In April 2025, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) had commissioned its first solar line for manufacturing of solar panels with plans to build battery storage production facilities.
Commenting on the progress so far, Ambani mentioned that the company is also developing one of the world’s largest single-site solar projects on 5,50,000 acres, in Kutch, Gujarat that can meet nearly 10% of India’s electricity needs. The project will also produce and export green hydrogen and derivatives, with a production scale-up to 3 MMTPA by 2032.
"In Kutch, Gujarat, we are developing one of the world's largest single-site solar projects spanning 5,50,000 acres of arid land – three times the size of Singapore. At peak, we will deploy 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers every day. This single site could meet nearly 10% of India's electricity needs within the next decade. We will produce and export green ammonia, green methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel. This will make India a global hub for cost-competitive green hydrogen and its derivatives. While our initial focus will be to meet Reliance's own large captive demand, we plan to scale up to 3 MMTPA of green hydrogen equivalent production capacity by 2032, thereby unlocking a powerful growth engine for global markets," said Anant Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Industries.
With a market valuation of ₹18.35 trillion as of 2025, RIL is India’s largest business group in terms of both revenue and market capitalisation. The business has shown strong financial performance helping its shares rise by 16.5% in 2025 so far, outperforming the market as a whole. RIL has a diverse portfolio including digital services, retail, energy and chemicals.