World Bank’s projection also follows a stronger-than-expected economic performance in the first half of the current financial year, with the real GDP at 7.8% for the quarter ended June, posting the fastest pace in five quarters. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest assessment has forecasted a growth of around 7% for the September quarter while upwardly revising the FY26 projection to 6.8% from 6.5% earlier.