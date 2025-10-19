Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to Visit Brussels in October End to Advance India-EU FTA Talks Ahead of December Deadline

According to NDTV, the resumption of these negotiations comes after a hiatus since 2013, with discussions officially restarting in 2021. Divergent views on market access for sensitive industries like dairy, cars and wines, as well as India's concerns about the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), have been persistent challenges to the FTA. Both parties remain determined to complete the deal by December 2025 in spite of these obstacles.