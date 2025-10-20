Brazil Seeks to Form Strategic Alliance with India to Boost Economic Ties: President Lula

President Lula aims to deepen bilateral ties and boost trade to $20 billion over the next five years, following Vice President Alckmin's visit to India.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has announced plans to establish a strategic partnership with India, following Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin’s recent visit to the country. The partnership aims to deepen bilateral relations and target $20 billion in trade over the next five years.
In a post on X, President Lula emphasized the importance of leveraging India’s exceptional market for mutual benefit.
“The visit of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to India, in preparation for my trip early next year, is very important because India has an exceptional market. We can have a fantastic alliance with India — political, space, entrepreneurial, and economic,” Lula said.
India-Brazil Dialogue Outcome
Lula’s remarks come just days after Vice President Alckmin's official visit to India, which focused on strengthening bilateral ties and preparing the groundwork for Lula’s upcoming state visit next year.
Key outcomes of Alckmin’s visit, according to media reports, include the planned opening of an office for Brazilian aerospace company Embraer in India, the implementation of an e-visa system to ease business travel, and the establishment of new bilateral partnerships.
“Independent of the American question, we are talking about two countries — two democracies, two nations that defend multilateralism — both Brazil and India. They are countries of continental dimensions that have everything needed to grow trade and attract more investment,” Alckmin told ANI.
India–Mercosur Pact Expansion
India and Brazil also agreed to expand the scope of the preferential trade agreement between India and Mercosur- the South American trade bloc comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, as part of efforts to enhance economic ties.
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Vice President Alckmin jointly stated that the parties “should endeavor to conclude the negotiations within one year from the launch of negotiations.” Alckmin also noted that Brazil will work in coordination with its Mercosur partners toward a “substantial, swift, and mutually beneficial” deepening of the trade agreement.
Trade Snapshot
Brazil is India’s largest trading partner in the Latin American and Caribbean region. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries reached $12.19 billion.