India-U.S. Getting Along ‘Very Well’: Trump Defends 50% Duties, Seeks Quicker Ruling on Tariffs from SC

Trump to Ask SC for ‘Expedited Ruling’ on Tariffs

Additionally, Trump also said that he would request for an ‘expedited ruling’ from the US Supreme Court to overturn a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Last Friday, in a 7-4 ruling the Court found that Trump exceeded his authority in using emergency economic powers to impose sweeping tariffs but allowed them to remain in place until mid-October.



“We’re going to be going to the Supreme Court, we think tomorrow, because we need an early decision,” Trump said. “If you took away tariffs, we could end up being a third-world country.”