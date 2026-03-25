TRAI Scraps 1 Pc Turnover Penalty Plan for False Accounting, Cost Reports; Fixes Fines with Caps for Telcos

On accounting separation, TRAI, outlining graded penalties based on slabs of annual turnover, said: "If the report furnished by the service provider under regulation 5 is false or if, in its report, the service provider deliberately omits any material fact knowing it to be material, the service provider shall be liable to pay financial disincentive..." Accordingly, the telecom regulator has stipulated a penalty of up to ₹25 lakh for minor violation in case of companies with turnover of up to ₹500 crore, and up to ₹50 lakh if the violation is major.