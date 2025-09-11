Dr Manoj Sharma, MD of Mayank Aquaculture Private Limited (MAPL), Olpad, Gujarat, a leading shrimp farmer and restaurateur, in a post on X said, “Huge thanks to MPEDA for their tireless efforts in securing new EU approval for 102 shrimp processing plants. This achievement will undoubtedly boost India's shrimp exports to Europe, benefiting our industry.” Santhosh Prabu of Island Exports, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, said, “We’ve been trying to get EU approval through various platforms. The approval has now finally come through the sustained efforts of MPEDA and EIC.” Vijay Gopal, of Basu International, Kolkata, said the tariff issues with the US is both a challenge and an opportunity, as they impelled us to venture into new markets such as the EU. “We thank MPEDA for giving us continuous guidance and support," he added.