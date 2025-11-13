Gems & Jewellery Industry Lauds Govt's ₹45,060 Cr Schemes To Help Exporters

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Union Cabinet for recognising the gem and jewellery sector among the priority industries under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), with a total outlay of ₹25,060 crore for 2025-26 to 2030-31. This visionary initiative comes at a pivotal time, as the industry navigates global headwinds and challenging market dynamics. It will greatly enhance the ease of doing business and strengthen India's export competitiveness," Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Kirit Bhansali said in a statement.