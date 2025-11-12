Retail Inflation Falls To Multi-Year Low Of 0.25% In October; Strengthens Hopes For RBI Rate Cut In December

Easing Inflation Makes Room For Softer Monetary Policy

According to the latest RBI projections, inflation is expected to rise to 4% in January–March, despite the current easing trend, and further to 4.5% in the quarter ending June. The multi-year low of 0.25% has reinforced hopes of further rate cuts at the December 3–5 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, where the rate-setting panel of the RBI is widely expected to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%.