Punjab Floods: Food Security Holds, but Prices Are Under Pressure

The immediate challenge, therefore, is less about the volume of procurement and more about the quality of arrivals. Much of the paddy will be damp and of uneven quality, which means it will take up more storage space and require extra handling. With roads and railways damaged, experts say mills will take longer to process the grain, causing delays and backlogs in mandis. As more crops come in under these conditions, agencies will need additional warehouses and will be under pressure to manage space, quality, and movement all at once.