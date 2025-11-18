Govt to Consider Industry's Demand to Hike Minimum Selling Price of Sugar: Food Min Joshi

While demanding a hike in sugar minimum selling price, Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has argued that the FRP (fair and remunerative price) of sugarcane has increased 29% to ₹355 per quintal (2025–26) from ₹275 per quintal. This has led to an increase in the cost of production of sugar, which is now estimated at ₹40.24 per kg.