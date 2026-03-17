Procurement of Mustard and Gram at MSP to Begin On April 1 in Rajasthan

Procurement of the latest rabi crops, including mustard and gram, at a minimum support price (MSP) will begin on April 1 in Rajasthan, and registration of farmers is scheduled to start from March 20, officials said.
During the procurement of the rabi crops - mustard and gram - for the 2026-27 marketing season, only registered farmers will be eligible to sell their produce at MSP from April 1, officials said.
The MSP for gram has been fixed at ₹5,875 per quintal and for mustard at ₹6,200 per quintal as per norms set by the central government, said Uday Deep Singh Rathore, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (Jaipur Rural).
He said a toll-free helpline number (1800-180-6001) has been provided to assist farmers and ensure quick resolution to issues related to procurement.
According to officials, a total of 42 procurement centres have been set up in Jaipur district for the exercise.