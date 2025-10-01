The firm was mainly a bulk supplier, bottling for liquor manufacturer Shaw Wallace and supplying Contessa rum to the defence sector. When that contract ended, the business was left adrift. “That’s when my dad and I decided to get into branded liquor. We had the experience of producing the best liquor. The only thing we lacked was sales and distribution, which I had always been fond of. I was 24 at the time, with zero money and we recruited about 100 people, mostly in their 20s,” he says.