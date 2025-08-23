He also noted that domestic defence production has more than tripled from ₹40,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25, and is projected to touch nearly ₹2 lakh crore this fiscal. Five positive indigenisation lists covering 509 platforms and weapons, along with additional lists by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), will ensure thousands of strategically important items are made only in India.



“Our vision of Aatmanirbharta in defence is not just about reducing imports. It is about creating an ecosystem where Indian industry, public and private, develops world-class capability and emerges as a global supplier of high-quality defence products,” he said.