Paswan Calls for Industry-Academia-Regulator Collaboration at JMI Conference

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday called for stronger collaboration between industry, regulatory bodies and research institutions to boost sustainable growth in the food processing sector.
Paswan was speaking at the conference on ‘Eco-Inclusive Packaging in Food Processing: Bridging Sustainability, Gender and Innovation’ organised by Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion (CSSI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language.
According to officials, more than 300 NGOs from across the country participated in the day-long conference, which featured three technical sessions.
While inaugurating the conference, Paswan said the food processing industry would play a crucial role in ensuring food safety and delivering nutritious, high-quality food products not only within India but also to consumers across the world.
He said that while the Green Revolution had enabled India to produce surplus grains, the focus now should be on “converting volume into value”.
Emphasising the importance of quality and adherence to global standards, the minister said the sector must align itself with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Paswan said the attention received by the food processing sector from the central government over the past 11 years was unprecedented and noted that foreign direct investment in the sector had increased.
Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a “global food basket”, he said the aim should be to ensure that at least one “Made in India” food item is served on dining tables across the world.
He also cautioned that even a single rejected consignment at an international port could harm India’s image, and said all stakeholders must work towards building a reputation for high quality.
The minister stressed that stronger collaboration between industry, regulators and research institutions such as Jamia Millia Islamia was essential for unlocking the sector’s growth potential.
He highlighted the role of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, and urged students and young entrepreneurs to tap emerging opportunities in the sector.
Paswan said the ministry would provide the necessary support and ecosystem to help youth grow from small-scale entrepreneurs into industry leaders.
“It is the youth that will realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 as we enter the next quarter of the 21st century...”, Paswan said.
He also flagged food wastage as a major challenge and underlined the need for environmentally responsible practices and packaging materials that do not harm the ecosystem.
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif, who was present at the event, emphasised the role of higher educational institutions in advancing sustainability and inclusion through collaboration between academia, government and industry.
The conference was held at the university’s Ansari Auditorium in the presence of senior academics, government officials and sector representatives.