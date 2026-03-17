India Working With Global Bodies to Develop Regulations for Nutraceutical Industry: Paswan

India is working with global regulatory bodies, like Codex Alimentarius Commission, to formulate regulations for the nutraceutical industry, which has huge growth potential, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday.
"Nutraceuticals are again one of the fastest-growing industries. When it comes to this particular sector, we need to have regulations in place," Paswan told reporters on the sidelines of an Assocham event.
"We are working closely with international regulatory bodies like Codex to have formal regulations so that the industry can grow." The scope of this industry is massive, and since it is new, numerous reforms and policies need to be implemented, for which the government is currently in the process, he added.
Paswan, addressing the event, noted that the government is ready to address the gaps in the sector and urged stakeholders to suggest policy reforms.
He said the government is focusing on nutritional security, alongside food security.
India's nutraceutical industry is experiencing rapid growth, fuelled by rising health awareness and preventive healthcare trends.
Nutraceuticals fall primarily under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) via the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Core rules include FSS (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, etc.) Regulations, 2016, covering licensing, labelling, advertising claims, and contaminants.
Food business operators need FSSAI licenses for manufacturing and sales. Labelling must detail purpose, target groups, usage instructions, and precautions; no genetically modified ingredients are permitted currently.