Oil Markets May Recover, but Production Restart Remains Biggest Challenge: Jim Burkhard, S&P Global Energy

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The first step is restoring confidence among shipping companies that they can safely move vessels in and out of the Gulf region. It appears we're moving in that direction, although we're not completely there yet.

The next crucial step will be when oil-producing countries decide to reopen or increase production. We've seen an unprecedented scale of production curtailments during this crisis. The key question now is whether oil production can return smoothly or whether restarting operations will take longer than expected.

There has been a strong focus on shipping, and rightly so, because oil must pass through the Strait of Hormuz. But once shipping normalizes, the biggest uncertainty will shift upstream. Can oil fields quickly return to their previous production levels, or will technical and operational challenges delay the recovery? That's likely to become the next major concern for the market.