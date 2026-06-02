'The Industry Needs a Wake-Up Call': Hartek CEO on Grid Expansion

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I think the most important question today is whether India's transmission and grid infrastructure can keep pace with this rapid capacity addition.

In that regard, I believe the government has done an excellent job in reforming the sector and accelerating investments in transmission infrastructure. Significant progress is being made in strengthening the national grid.

Battery storage is certainly one of the solutions and will play an important role. However, there are several other structural issues that also need urgent attention.

As an EPC company, our primary focus is on execution. We are seeing increasing opportunities in storage as well, but because our business spans power systems, renewable energy and power distribution products, we have visibility across the value chain.

One challenge I have repeatedly highlighted is the supply chain bottleneck in critical equipment. Today, it is relatively easy to procure solar panels, but securing key grid equipment such as transformers remains far more difficult.

The reason is simple. We are deeply involved in project execution on the ground. Our teams are building substations, solar projects and electrical infrastructure every day. We see these bottlenecks firsthand.

When people talk about integration, they often use the term loosely. In our case, we are genuinely integrated across multiple segments of the power ecosystem. Because we operate across grid infrastructure, renewable energy projects and electrical equipment manufacturing, we get a comprehensive view of where the challenges exist and how they impact project execution.

One of the biggest challenges we face today is the availability of critical transmission and substation equipment.

A few years ago, equipment required for grid and substation projects could typically be procured within two or three months. Today, lead times have stretched dramatically. In many cases, we are seeing waiting periods of nine months, ten months and even up to a year.

This is becoming a serious bottleneck for the sector because project execution ultimately depends on the timely availability of equipment.

Manufacturers of transformers, circuit breakers, CTs, PTs and other critical grid components need to significantly expand capacity to meet the growing demand. The pace at which power generation, renewable energy and transmission infrastructure are expanding in India requires a corresponding increase in manufacturing capabilities.

I have been very vocal about this issue because it is not a future concern—it is a challenge we are facing today on the ground. If India wants to accelerate grid expansion, renewable integration and power infrastructure development, then strengthening the domestic supply chain for critical electrical equipment must become a priority.

The industry needs to treat this as a wake-up call. Otherwise, equipment shortages and longer delivery timelines could become one of the biggest constraints on the country's power sector growth.