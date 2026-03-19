No Benefit from India-EU FTA, Hope Plug-In Hybrids are Included: Automobili Lamborghini Chairman-CEO

On whether the company has set any timeline for crossing the next milestone of 150 and 200 units annually in India, Winkelmann said, "We will be ready to do more, but we will never push the cars into the market. So we will... for sure use every opportunity to increase our footprint in India." He further said, "What we will not do is to push it and overperform one year and then drop in the year to come." Crossing the next milestones, he said "depends on the maturity of the market, and therefore we are patient. We hope and we think that there is still a huge potential just to unfold in India." The company continues to invest in the future on its brand in terms of new products coming up, he said, adding, "so we will see how the situation is evolving and we will be ready as soon as the market is." Stating that Indians, not just in India but also abroad are buying Lamborghini vehicles, Winkelmann said, "We have our Indian customers which are in a change of generation. So the new generation is more likely to enjoy our type of cars, and therefore I think that this is a good situation." Globally, with 10,747 cars delivered in 2025, Automobili Lamborghini surpassed the 10,000-unit threshold for the third consecutive year.