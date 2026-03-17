Maharashtra is Power Surplus, Prepared for Industry Demand: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state has become power surplus and is well-prepared to meet rising demand from industry and data centres.
Electricity tariffs will remain stable while increasing the share of green energy, Fadnavis asserted while replying to a debate on the issue during the question hour in the assembly.
'Mahavitaran' (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company) has emerged as one of Asia's largest power distribution utilities, with annual revenues crossing ₹1 lakh crore, he informed the House.
"Maharashtra is power surplus and well-prepared to meet the rising demand from industry and data centres," Fadnavis said.
The state has revised its Time-of-Day (ToD) tariff structure in line with changing consumption patterns driven by solar power generation, the CM noted.
"Earlier, incentives were given for electricity usage between midnight and 6 am. Now, due to abundant solar energy availability from 9 am to 5 pm, consumers are being offered up to 25% concession during these hours," he said.
Highlighting growth in demand, Fadnavis said industrial power consumption in the state has increased by 23% over the past three years, reflecting strong industrial expansion.
On data centres, he said Maharashtra accounts for nearly 60% of India's total capacity and is poised to become a major hub. "We have already planned for an additional 4,500 MW requirement in the next five years and ensured adequate resource availability," he said.
Fadnavis also outlined the state's green energy roadmap, stating that 52% of electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030 and 65% by 2035. He added that large-scale battery and pumped storage projects are being developed to ensure grid stability.
Maharashtra will maintain a stable tariff regime for the next five years while ensuring reliable and affordable power supply to all sectors, he said.
Fadnavis acknowledged concerns raised by some solar power producers about reduced benefits from captive generation, but suggested battery storage systems as a viable solution. "With battery storage, consumers can access cheaper power round-the-clock, and the government is encouraging adoption of such technologies," he said.
On tariff issues, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission had earlier made calculation errors in power procurement estimates, which were later rectified after being pointed out by the state government. "Had these errors not been corrected, it could have led to significant financial stress and higher tariffs in the future," he added.
The chief minister said Maharashtra's industrial tariff currently stands at ₹8.32 per unit and is competitive compared to other states. Tariffs are expected to decline further over the next five years, making the state more attractive for investment, he added.