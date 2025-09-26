Jaishankar Pushes for UNSC Reforms at G4 FM's Meeting With Japan, Brazil & German Counterparts

Jaishankar joined G4 Ministers at UNGA80, discussing UN Security Council reforms.
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined his counterparts from Japan, Germany and Brazil on Thursday while attending the G4 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).
Writing a post on X, Jaishankar said that the Foreign Minister discussed the expansion of the Security Council and assessed the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) process.
In his post, he wrote, "Glad to join the G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting along with colleagues Takeshi Iwaya, Johann Wadephul and Mauro Vieira in New York today. G4 reiterated its commitment to reforming the United Nations including the UN Security Council. It also assessed the current state of the Inter-Governmental Negotiation IGN process.”
Earlier on the day, Jaishankar participated in a series of bilateral meetings on the margins of UNGA80 and the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) hosted by South Africa. He also met Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Haji Hasan and the UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper.
"Exchanged greetings with FM Mohamad Haji Hasan of Malaysia at UNGA80," the EAM said. In another post, he wrote, "Pleasure to meet UK FS Yvette Cooper in her new responsibility at UNGA80. Discussed follow-up from the recent successful visit of PM Narendra Modi, where Vision 2035 was announced.”
On the other hand, Jaishankar also held a "warm conversation" with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and a "catch-up" with Australian Foreign Minister Senator Wong.
Earlier, the External Affairs Minister addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by South Africa and highlighted the G20's vital role in ensuring global stability amid ongoing geopolitical and economic turbulence.
"Spoke at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by South Africa on the sidelines of UNGA80. Highlighted that in a politically & economically volatile international situation, G20 members have a particular responsibility to strengthen its stability and give it a more positive direction. Can be best done by: undertaking dialogue and diplomacy, firmly combating terrorism and appreciating the need for stronger energy and economic security," he wrote on his social media.