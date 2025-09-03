'We Count on You to Accelerate Trade Talks with EU': Jaishankar Tells German Counterpart in Delhi

Jaishankar seeks Germany’s backing to deepen India–EU ties and speed FTA.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his German counterpart Wadephul on Wednesday and expressed that India is expecting Germany’s support to help the country deepen its relationship with the European Union and expedite their free trade pact talks.
The German Minister is on a two-day visit to India and was in Bengaluru on Tuesday. While starting their talks in New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "We count on your support to deepen our relationship with the European Union and expedite the FTA negotiation.”
The trade talks between the two countries, India and EU, have faced several hurdles due to the EU’s push to cut import taxes on cars and dairy, while looking for stricter climate and labour rules on Indian goods. On the other hand, India wants to protect local farmers, avoid rigid green rules and keep control over legal disputes.
On Tuesday, , commerce and trade minister Piyush Goyal said trade officials from India and the European Union are holding talks in Brussels on Tuesday.
India trades $190 billion in goods annually with the EU and the two have previously agreed to a year-end deadline for their free trade pact.
Meanwhile, Delhi is also grappling with steep tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods, including a punitive 25% tariff President Donald Trump imposed for India's purchase of Russian oil.
India has been critical against both the U.S. and the EU, saying it is being unfairly singled out by them over its Russian oil purchases when they both trade extensively with Moscow despite the war in Ukraine.
Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has been struggling to transport fuel since being placed under EU sanctions, prompting shippers to back out and forcing the refiner to cut its crude runs.