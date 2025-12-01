Grit, Gamble and a Giant Drug Discovery: Inside Habil Khorakiwala’s Bold Rebuild of Wockhardt and Indian Pharma

Even if Zaynich captures 2% of its addressable market, its cost will be recouped within a couple of years. “It is the talk of the town, globally. Wherever we go, people are like, ‘Wow, Wockhardt is coming up with this’. The fact that people are talking about India from an innovation perspective itself is a great precedent for us,” says Maitreyi, whose lead antibiotic candidate is going through phase-1 clinical trials in Australia.