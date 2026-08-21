India’s Attempt to Imitate the US Credit Boom Has Come Without a Safety Net

“A borrower pushed out this way rarely comes back. India already has only about a quarter of its adults inside formal credit, so every exclusion like this works against financial inclusion and shrinks the base that future credit growth depends on,” says Srivastava. “Credit is a good thing, and India’s growth needs it, but it only stays positive when there is a safety net for when things go wrong. Building that safety net is what a debt-relief industry is for, and that is why it matters for borrowers, lenders and the economy alike.”