Higher Incomes Alone Cannot Improve Healthcare Access For Households: Study

Yet, this interpretation deserves some caution. The paper uses out-of-pocket expenditure as a share of total current health expenditure. That measure captures the financing structure of health care, but it cannot by itself tell us whether households are spending more because they are choosing better or additional care, or because public services are unavailable. The authors acknowledge that health-care-seeking behaviour, trust, insurance acceptance, governance and the organisation of health-care systems can differ considerably even among countries belonging to the same income group.