  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. After delayed negotiations india us trade talks see progress pending issues may be resolved soon

Economy and Policy

After Delayed Negotiations, India-US Trade Talks See Progress; Pending Issues May Be Resolved Soon

Earlier this week, an Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal conducted talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York.

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aditi Ray Chowdhury
Updated on:
Updated on:
Freepik
India-US trade talks see progress Photo: Freepik
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India-US trade talks resume, focusing on Russian oil purchase concerns.

  • Piyush Goyal, Jaishankar hold meetings with top US officials in New York.

  • Agriculture, dairy disputes ease; Russian crude imports remain toughest hurdle.

  • Amit Shah signals trade deal in final stage, outcome expected soon.

India and United States are currently in talks for a comprehensive resolution to address pending issues in their trade deal and American’s concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking regarding the same, a US official who spoke to Business Standard on the condition of anonymity said, “We want to address it comprehensively rather than piece by piece. There has to be some sort of agreement at the higher levels to President Donald Trump’s satisfaction that we have a way forward to ultimately reduce and eliminate India’s Russian oil purchases. The oil issue is the thorniest. When that’s resolved, the others won’t be too tough to negotiate.”

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran - null
India-US Tariff Talks Likely to Conclude With Resolution on 25% Additional Levies in Couple of Months, Says CEA

BY Outlook Business Desk

Trade Talks Move Forward

Earlier this week, an Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal conducted talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, also held discussions with his counterpart Marco Rubio. 

According to an Indian official, the bilateral talks were positive and while Goyal was still in the US, India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal returned to New Delhi on Wednesday night. 

The US official said, “All those talks went well. Everybody was happy for making progress, for better understanding of where we are and what we need to do. That’s encouraging. We should be cautiously optimistic. Our leadership is talking and they see a way forward.”

Speaking to Fox Business, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said, “I think India will slowly reduce oil purchases from Russia. But the perverse thing is that Europe is buying the oil that India refines. They are funding the war against themselves.” 

The Commerce Minister’s visit was followed a meeting of the chief negotiators of both countries in New Delhi on September 16. A team of US officials led by US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch met an Indian team last week, which was headed by Agrawal, also the special secretary in the commerce department. Both the countries agreed to intensify efforts to achieve a “mutually beneficial” trade deal, keeping aside their recent strains in bilateral relations.

null - X/@WhiteHouse
Trade, Tariffs & Tensions: What Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Means for India’s Export Future

BY Devabrata Dutta

Why Negotiations Were Held Back

Earlier, bilateral trade talks were stalled mainly because India refused to grant the US unhindered market access to its agriculture and dairy sectors. The US President’s decision to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, along with an additional 25 per cent levy for purchasing Russian oil strained bilateral ties.

However, the US official said that Trump did not consider agriculture and dairy issues as significant as the Russian oil purchase issue. “The US has more flexibility on agriculture and dairy than India,” he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump - null
India–US Trade Negotiations Back On Track After Weeks of Diplomatic Friction

BY Outlook Business Desk

Amit Shah Says Talks in Final Stage

Following months of difficulties and delays, the trade deal talks between India and US have officially resumed and the commerce minister of India is currently in Washington for the same.

While addressing a Financial Express event in Mumbai, Shah said the government was determined to maintain the momentum of economic growth while navigating the complexities of international trade.

“The talks are in the final stage…and let’s leave this to the wisdom of PM [Narendra Modi] and Commerce Minister [Piyush Goyal]. In a few weeks or so, aspects of this deal will get clearer,” he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×