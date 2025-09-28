‘India Should Open Markets, Stop Taking Actions that Harm Amercia': US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary urged India to open markets amid trade tensions.
Amid the ongoing trade tensions between India and America, the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that India needs to ‘react correctly’ to them.
In a conversation with News Nation, Lutnick said that India must open its markets and take actions that would not 'harm' the US.
He mentioned, "We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, right? It's got an issue. India, these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them.”
Additionally, he also pointed out that the issues would be sorted, but India must 'play ball' with the US.
"Those, I think, will be sorted out, but they take time. And these countries have to understand that if you want to sell to the US consumer, right? You've got to play ball with the president of the United States. So those are still coming. A bunch of countries left but the big ones maybe the big ones you know India we'll sort it out over time," Lutnick stated in the interview.
Few days back, a high-level Indian delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in a series of productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties between the two countries, Goyal said in a statement.
Further, the Ministry said that the Minister held key meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative as well as Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India.
A delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister visited the United States of America from 22nd to 24th September 2025.
During these discussions, both sides exchanged views on various facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) deal. It was mutually agreed to continue engagements to expedite the early conclusion of a trade agreement that benefits both countries, the Ministry stated.