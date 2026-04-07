India Revives Covid-Style Loan Guarantees as West Asia Crisis Deepens

The scheme, still in planning, would see the government provide a 90% guarantee to banks on loans of up to one billion rupees per borrower — covering lenders against default in the event that businesses are unable to service their debt as supply disruptions and rising costs take hold. The guarantee period would last 4 years. The total cost to the government is estimated at between 170 billion and 180 billion rupees, or roughly $1.83 billion to $1.94 billion, the report said.