India Received Highest Number Of Regressive Tax Recommendations From IMF: Oxfam

"This regressive aspect of tax advice for Global South countries means that most measures advised by the IMF are likely to exacerbate inequality in these countries, by placing the bulk of the tax burden on middle- and low-income people while leaving the wealthiest unscathed." The report said that the IMF's tax advice to South Asia was "by far the most regressive", followed by those suggested for Latin America and the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa.