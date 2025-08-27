  1. home
India, Kuwait Discuss Avenues to Further Deepen Strategic Partnership in Trade, Defence, Energy

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit—India’s first to Kuwait in 43 years—both nations elevated ties to a strategic partnership, unveiling new frameworks for trade expansion, defence cooperation, and energy collaboration across oil, gas, and renewables.

India and Kuwait on Tuesday undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations during a key meeting, as the two sides also discussed avenues to further deepen the strategic partnership in trade, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Kuwait was held in Delhi.

"Both sides discussed the various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen our strategic partnership in various spheres, including political, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

The consultations were co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem R Mahajan, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait, Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat.

Ambassador Sameeh also called on Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary, Consular, Passports & Visa (CPV) and Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA).

It was decided to hold the meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) on mutually convenient dates, at the earliest, the MEA said in a statement.

Both sides will "continue to work closely" on implementation of the roadmap drawn out under the guidance of the leadership of both countries during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in December 2024, it said.

India and Kuwait share close historical, multifaceted relations.

Bilateral trade between India and Kuwait stands at USD 10.2 billion per annum (FY: 2024-2025). The presence of over one million strong Indian community in Kuwait is a testament to the strong people-to-people ties, the MEA said.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Kuwait at a mutually convenient date. 

