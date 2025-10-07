Global South Looks Upto India and its Role in Global AI Landscape, Says EAM Jaishankar

He also highlighted, "The difference with the past is that this particular transformation that is going to come upon us - this will be all-pervasive and not just sectoral. It will impact every citizen in every corner of the world. New efficiencies and new possibilities will certainly emerge; but so too will new players and new power centres. For this very reason, we need to adopt a balanced approach to the governance of AI and to ensure that there are adequate guardrails in place to protect digital nagriks. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted: "Technology is a force for good, but only if humanity guides it".