AAI's Mumbai radar to be relocated, will free land for affordable housing: Naidu

Stating that the radar relocation work would be completed with the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the Union and state governments and the Civil Aviation Ministry, Naidu said, "We are also laying the foundation for affordable housing in Dahisar as some 1,000 acres of land spread over 6 km will be released for housing projects for the people of Dahisar." With this affordable housing project, Dahisar is going to be the hub for ease of living, he stated.