The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) has also reflected increasing trend in interest payment and estimated it at ₹8,115 crore in 2027-28 and ₹8,865 crore in 2028-29 while scaling down the subsidies from ₹3,205 crore in 2025-26 to ₹858.98 crore in 2026-27, ₹910.52 crore in 2027-28 and ₹965.15 crore in 2028-29.