Have GST Rate Cuts Capped India’s Credit Rating Prospects?

And now, with the GST Council having unanimously cleared the reform, Moody’s, the final third, has joined the conversation. Earlier this year, it had kept India at ‘Baa3’, the lowest investment grade. This time, it described the reform as “revenue-eroding," warning that government spending growth is likely to slow over the next two quarters as New Delhi works to preserve its fiscal consolidation path. It believes that the revenue foregone would be higher than the government's estimate of ₹48,000 crore.