Hainan Free Trade Port: Five Takeaways for India

China’s exports hit record $3.77tn in 2025 despite rising tariffs.
Hainan Free Trade Port emerges as key strategy to reshape trade architecture.
Model integrates duty-free trade, industrial policy and global investment.
Amid rising protectionism, deepening geopolitical tensions, and, most notably, the Trump administration’s tariff barrage, China’s exports surged to a record USD 3.77 trillion in 2025, with its trade surplus crossing the USD 1 trillion mark for the first time to reach USD 1.19 trillion. Since January 2025, US tariffs on Chinese imports have risen by 26.8 percentage points, with China also responding with a 10.7 percentage point increase over the same period. Beyond this reactive stance, China has leveraged the opportunity to diversify its export markets, strengthen trade-oriented enterprises through targeted policy support, and accelerate its pivot towards high-tech sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), lithium batteries, and solar energy.
The combined exports of these “New Three” industries surged by 27.1 percent in 2025, underscoring a structural shift in China’s export profile. However, the operationalisation of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) stands out as China’s most ambitious strategic response—an effort not only to withstand mounting pressure but also to reshape trade architecture in ways that keep China at its centre, advancing its long-term economic ambitions of becoming the undisputed regional power.
The Hainan Model
Hainan is not a conventional enclave-style free trade zone in the hinterland of a port with limited domestic spillovers. It covers the entire island—over 35,000 sq km—under a unified customs regime, making it the world’s largest free port. Further, while typical free ports function as entrepôt hubs—where goods are stored, processed, and re-exported without incurring customs duties but are taxed if they enter domestic markets—Hainan goes further. It not only allows duty-free imports of 6,600 categories of products (74% of tariff lines) but also allows goods processed within Hainan to enter mainland China tariff-free if they meet a 30 percent value-addition threshold—thereby linking external openness with domestic industrial integration.
To transform this relatively underdeveloped region, the model combines free trade with a liberal investment regime, enhanced factor mobility, and competitive taxation. Hainan operates with one of China’s shortest negative lists for foreign investment, allows full foreign ownership in several sectors, replaces approvals with simplified filings, and offers a 15 percent corporate tax rate for priority industries. Liberalisation extends beyond manufacturing to services such as finance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications.
Importantly, Hainan explicitly integrates a well-designed, sequenced industrial policy within the free port framework. It builds on existing strengths—tourism, modern services, high-tech industries, and tropical agriculture—while moving into higher-value sectors such as aerospace, digital technologies, and green industries, with a longer-term focus on frontier areas like biomanufacturing and hydrogen energy. This is reinforced by demand-side drivers such as duty-free retail and tourism facilitated by visa-free entry for citizens of 86 countries, and capability drivers—global talent and innovation—including a 15 percent income tax rate for high-end professionals until 2027, simplified work permits, and easy access to local residency.
Together, the model reflects a shift from incentive-driven free zones to capability-driven platforms for economic transformation.
Trade and Investment Impacts
Since the Master Plan was unveiled in 2020, Hainan has witnessed a strong “announcement effect,” with foreign investment surging nearly ninety-fold and attracting participation from 22 Fortune Global 500 companies. It now ranks first among China’s 31 provinces in foreign enterprise investment. Trade has grown at over 30 percent annually, and in the first 100 days of full operations (post-December 18, 2025), total trade exceeded 80 billion yuan, with more than 700 new foreign-invested enterprises registered—underscoring strong investor confidence. With trade and investment surging, Hainan has reversed its earlier decline in per capita income relative to the national average.
Geopolitical Importance of Hainan and India
The rise of the Hainan Free Trade Port and stronger China–ASEAN linkages could mount competitive pressures on India by strengthening China–ASEAN production networks under the framework of RCEP and the Maritime Belt and Road Initiative. By leveraging shorter shipping routes, enhanced connectivity, and efficient logistics, Hainan lowers trade costs for firms in China and ASEAN. Its value-addition rule further facilitates ASEAN firms’ access to the Chinese market. This evolving architecture may have implications for India’s trade and investment prospects. Even “China+1” diversification may not fully dilute China’s centrality: even if production shifts to alternative locations, Hainan may offer a platform for processing, logistics, and distribution, enabling China to retain a pivotal role in regional value chains.
Takeaways for India
First, India needs to consider allowing duty-free domestic sales linked to a clear value-addition threshold—similar to Hainan’s 30 percent rule—particularly in the context of increasingly uncertain export markets. This could help attract manufacturing investment, mount competitive pressure on domestic firms, generate employment, and have spillover effects in the domestic economy. The need is underscored by the underperformance of India’s SEZs, with only 276 operational zones out of 370 notified, hosting just 6,695 units, compared to over 8,500 foreign enterprises already operating in the Hainan FTP.
Second, a key takeaway for India is the need for policy coherence and institutional coordination. While India has launched multiple industrial parks, zones, and incentive schemes as ambitious as PLI since the early 2000s, these efforts have often remained fragmented. Policy design and implementation in silos have led to coordination gaps, regulatory inconsistencies, and, at times, conflicting frameworks characterised by piecemeal reforms. Hainan highlights the importance of aligning diverse policy instruments within a unified institutional architecture. Its success—reflected in strong investor interest even at the announcement stage—underscores that governance credibility and policy consistency are critical to attracting capital.
Third, India should accelerate port-led development initiatives such as the Sagarmala Programme. The World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index (2023) placed only two Indian ports—Visakhapatnam and Mundra—among the top 50, while coastal economic zones announced in 2016 have seen limited progress.
Fourth, industrialisation strategies need to move beyond narrow sectoral approaches. Recognising cross-sector complementarities is essential for building competitive and resilient industrial systems. Hainan integrates production-oriented services—such as finance, logistics, and digital trade—into its industrial ecosystem, while leveraging sectors like healthcare, education, and R&D as capability drivers, and tourism and duty-free retail as demand drivers.
Finally, India’s ambition to play a more proactive global role and achieve a $5 trillion economy will depend on strengthening its underlying economic capabilities. This requires sustained investment in skills, innovation, and technological upgrading, alongside institutional reforms that enhance competitiveness and productivity.
[Author is Senior Advisor (Hon), National Council of Applied Economic Research. Views expressed here are personal. ]