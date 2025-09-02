Deloitte India Partner MS Mani said : "The increase in collections is in line with the GDP growth data shared recently and would give the policy makers the confidence to move ahead with GST 2.0 reforms slated to be discussed in the GST Council Meeting this week " ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said while CGST and SGST recorded a double-digit expansion, the growth in IGST and cess collections was tepid, dampening the headline GST increase to 6.5 per cent.