GST Council Meeting, Macroeconomic Data to Drive Stock Markets this Week: Analysts

Siddhartha Khemka -- Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "On the domestic front, focus will be on the GST Council meeting scheduled for September 3-4 to discuss the proposed GST reforms. Additionally, markets on Monday would react to India's GDP data released after market hours on Friday." Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,497.2 points, or 1.84%, and the Nifty declined 443.25 points, or 1.78%. Sentiment was dampened by concerns over the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports that came into effect during the last week.