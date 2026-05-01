Square Yards Revenue Rises 48 Pc In FY26 To ₹2,086 Cr

Real estate consultancy firm Square Yards on Friday reported a 48% annual growth in revenue last fiscal to ₹2,086 crore, mainly on better brokerage income from the sale of properties and home loans.
Its revenue stood at ₹1,410 crore during 2024-25.
Gurugram-based Square Yards, in a statement, said that the India business contributed 88% to the total revenue, while the remaining 12% was from overseas.
The company's gross profit increased 49% to ₹476 crore last fiscal from ₹321 crore in 2024-25. The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped to ₹176 crore from ₹49 crore.
On the operational front, Square Yards facilitated sales of properties worth ₹13,236 crore during the last fiscal.
"In mortgage and fintech, the company helped in loan disbursal of ₹87,831 crore during 2025-26. Of this, home loans accounted for an 86% share while the remaining 14% was from non-mortgage loans, including personal and business loans.
"We are at an interesting trisection of scale, growth and profitability. And with network flywheel effects and leverage playing out across the ecosystem, this is the best operational phase we have ever been in.
"Even with the scale, we are still operating at low single-digit market share, and that allows us room to think beyond the next 5 years of growth," said Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards.
The company highlighted that its revenue has grown from ₹246 crore in 2020-21 to ₹2,086 crore in FY26, reflecting a 5-year CAGR of 53%.
Square Yards is also into property management and interior design.