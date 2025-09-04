Finance Minister Approves New GST Structure Ahead of Festive Season, New Rates from Sept 22

As per revenue secretary Arvind Shrivastava, the net fiscal implication was expected to be ₹48,000 crore based on FY24 figures. “The rate rationalisation exercise would result in a buoyancy effect and will play a major role. In addition, there will be an effect on consumer behaviour—what people spend on and how much — which will be positively impacted by this exercise. We also expect compliance to improve because many disputes will be settled. We believe the restructuring will be fiscally sustainable for both the centre and the states,” he said.